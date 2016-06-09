Israel blasts UN report blaming Israel for PA woes

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, called on Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Tuesday, to reject the conclusions of a just-released report by the UN Commission on Trade and Development which blames what it calls "the Israeli occupation" for economic and health woes in the Palestinian Authority, according to Yedioth Ahronoth. Calling the conclusions a really ugly distortion of the truth, Danon said the report was full of half truths and nasty lies against Israel. He called on Ban to make it clear that continued dissemination of lies against Israel would result in a serious and painful cut in the budget of the organization entrusted with preparation of the report.

Israel's UN mission said preparation of the report was part of an effort by PA leadership to internationalize its conflict with Israel and make diplomatic gains without negotiating with Israel. Danon said the PA must not be allowed to take control of UN agencies and divert them from their original mission of making the world a better place into a machine [producing] lies blaming Israel of everything imagineable.