21:02 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5776 , 06/09/16 Elul 3, 5776 , 06/09/16 ICC Report: BDS in decline on US campuses Read more



The Israel on Campus Coalition released its Annual Analysis of Israel Activity at US Colleges and Universities on Tuesday. The analysis showed a decline in Boycott Divestment and Sanctions activity. ► ◄ Last Briefs