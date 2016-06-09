Poll: Lapid passes Netanyahu

If elections were held today, the Yesh Atid party, headed by former minister Yair Lapid, would get 24 Knesset seats, compared to 22 for Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's Likud party, according to a survey released, Tuesday evening by Channel 2 Television. That would be a gain of 13 seats for Yesh Atid and a loss of eight for Likud, marking the first time Lapid has topped Netanyahu.

The Jewish Home party would go from eight seats to 14 and new coalition partner Yisrael Beytenu would go from six to 10. Treasurer Moshe Kahlon's Kulanu party would drop from 10 to six. Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog's Zionist Union would go from 24 seats to 13.