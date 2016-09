20:09 Reported News Briefs Elul 3, 5776 , 06/09/16 Elul 3, 5776 , 06/09/16 Barak denies comeback, link to billboards Former prime minister Ehud Barak denied, Tuesday, that he is making a return to politics. Responding to reports about a nationwide billboard campaign calling on him to run, Barak told nrg, "I don't have a trace of an idea who is behind the billboards calling for me to start running again. There is no change in my known position and I do not intend to return to politics."



