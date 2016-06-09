Weapons found in Negev Bedouin chop shop

The Israel Police crackdown on illegal weapons continued, Tuesday, with a raid on a residential facility in the Bedouin city of Rahat, north of Be'er Sheva'. Among other things, the facility included a lot where cars were broken up and sold for parts.

The reaction of a police dog to one of the cars prompted a search that produced an M-16 assault rifle, ammunition clips and many other weapons under the back seat. Two members of a Rahat family were arrested and taken to a police facility for further investigation.

