Netanyahu in Holland: We stand for the same values Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Tuesday, "You are a friend of Israel." Speaking to the media at the conclusion of their meeting in the Hague, Netanyahu continued, "We, Israel and Holland, stand together against terror and for peace and democracy. Islamic extremism does not stop in the Middle East and is spreading to the entire world."



