Major illegal drug lab uncovered in western Binyamin

A 51-year-old man from the southern Tel Aviv suburb of Bat-Yam was detained for questioning, Tuesday, after detectives from the Samaria-Judea police raided a house he has been renting in the western part of the Binyamin region, between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, and found a laboratory for making drugs.

Police said the scale of the laboratory has not been seen in Judea and Samaria in years. They found hundreds of marijuana plants and large amounts of fertilizer, as well as irrigation and lighting systems.