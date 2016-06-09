November 30th marks expulsion from Arab, Muslim lands

Israel's public education system has designated November 30th as the day dedicated to the expulsion and departure of Jews from Arab and Muslim countries following the establishment of the modern Jewish state in 1948.

The school day will begin with observances including the screening of films and conversations with those who perpetuate the heritage of Mizrachi (eastern) and Spanish Jewry. There will also be discussions of the stories, experiences and consequences of those people on the Israeli absorption process.