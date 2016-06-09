Dutch-Israeli gas line to Gaza

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu announced, Tuesday, that Israel and Holland will cooperate on construction of a gas pipeline to Gaza.
The pipeline is part of a cabinet decision to improve water and energy infrastructure in the Hams-ruled area.
