Kyrgyzstan blames Chinese embassy attack on jihadists

Authorities in Kyrgyzstan blamed Uighur jihadists in Syria on Tuesday for masterminding a suicide attack against the Chinese embassy in the Central Asian country on August 30, which killed the driver of an explosives-laden van and wounded three local embassy employees, according to Agence France Presse.

The authorities said five suspects accused of involvement in the attack have been arrested and four more suspected of being in Turkey have been put on the wanted list. Kyrgyzstan is just over the border from Xinjiang -- the homeland of China's 10 million Uighurs, which has been sporadically hit by deadly violence. One of the three suicide bombers who carried out a deadly attack blamed on Islamic States terrorists at Istanbul's international airport in June was reportedly from Kyrgyzstan.