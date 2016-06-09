'Only deterrence will protect construction workers'

Labor and Welfare Minister Haim Katz said, Tuesday, "Only deterrence, administrative penalties and cooperation between all parties will destroy the terrible phenomenon which takes the lives of dozens of construction workers each year."

Following Monday's fatal collapse of a parking structure under construction in Tel Aviv, Katz said that for the first time advanced technology will be integrated into enforcement and the punishment for safety violations will include monetary sanctions and personal liability will be assigned to construction-company executives under the law.