High Court order bars PM from stopping work on Sabbath

The Supreme Court issued an injunction on Tuesday that prohibits Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu from stopping work on the Israel Railways on the Sabbath.

The order was in response to a petition filed by Chairwoman Zehava Gal-On of the Meretz party against Netanyahu, Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz, Labor and Welfare Minister Haim Katz and the railroad. The petition was filed after last weekend's stoppage of already-begun work on the railroad just before the start of the Sabbath, which delayed the return of rail service until almost 24 hours after Sabbath's end.