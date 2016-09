Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan sent a letter on Tuesday to Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories Yoav Mordechai, instructing that starting immediately, all removals of illegal portable buildings in Judea and Samaria must have his approval before they are carried out.

The guidance was issued following Tuesday's removal of a home in the Mitzpeh Avichai outpost next to Kiryat Arba' and yesterday's removal of a building from the Esh Kodesh outpost in the Binyamin region.