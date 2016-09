Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he proposed, to both the United States and Russia, the setting up of a no-fly zone in northern Syria, after Ankara-backed fighters pushed the Islamic State (ISIS) group from the border area.

"We are working for this region to be declared no-fly zone," Erdogan said at the G20 meeting in China, referring to the land extending from Jarabulus to Azaz in northern Syria seized from ISIS jihadists.