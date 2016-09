Hamas is continuing its psychological war against the families of fallen soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, in attempt to force them to pressure the government so that it responds to Hamas's demands in exchange for the return of their bodies.

A "special source" told the Palestinian Authority-based Safa news agency on Monday that Oron Shaul, who was "captured" by the Al-Qassam Brigades, broke down while watching his father's funeral.