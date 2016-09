The daughter of the late Rep. Tom Lantos is returning a state award to Hungary to protest the same award being presented to a nationalist journalist described as racist and anti-Semitic, JTA reported Monday.

Dr. Katrina Lantos Swett joins about 100 other Hungarians or people of Hungarian heritage in returning the Knight's Cross of the Order of Merit, to protest the recognition last month of the right-wing journalist and columnist Zsolt Bayer for his writings.