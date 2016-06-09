Shots were fired overnight Monday at IDF troops who were engaged in routine patrols near the border fence in northern Gaza.
There were no injuries. The troops responded by firing at two positions belonging to Hamas.
News BriefsElul 3, 5776 , 06/09/16
Shots fired towards soldiers along Gaza border
