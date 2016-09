Due to road closures around Ramat HaHayal, the neighborhood of Tel Aviv in which a parking garage collapsed on Monday, the City of Tel Aviv-Yafo will on Tuesday provide shuttle buses, running from 7:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., from Ganei Yehoshua to the Barzel compound.

Shuttles will also run from 3:00 p.m. To 5:00 p.m. from the Barzel compound to the Ganei Yehoshua parking lot.