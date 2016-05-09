IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16

Funeral procession of Rabbi Shaar Yashuv Hakohen to leave from Haifa Tuesday morning

The funeral procession of Rabbi Shaar Yashuv Hakohen will leave on Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. from his home in Haifa to the Merkaz Harav Yeshiva in Jerusalem.

From there it will continue to the cemetery on the Mount of Olives.



