The funeral procession of Rabbi Shaar Yashuv Hakohen will leave on Tuesday morning at 9:00 a.m. from his home in Haifa to the Merkaz Harav Yeshiva in Jerusalem.
From there it will continue to the cemetery on the Mount of Olives.
News BriefsElul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16
Funeral procession of Rabbi Shaar Yashuv Hakohen to leave from Haifa Tuesday morning
