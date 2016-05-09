IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16

4 arrested in Netanya corruption case

Four people were arrested, Monday, on suspicion of involvement in corruption related to real-estate projects in Netanya.

The four face remand hearings, Tuesday, as they await trial on suspicion of bribery, fraud, money laundering and tax offenses.



