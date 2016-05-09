Rabbi She'ar Yashuv died on the same day as Rav Kook

Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan eulogized Rabbi Eliyahu Yosef She'ar Yashuv Hacohen, Monday evening. Referring to Rabbi She'ar Yashuv Hacohen's tenure as president of the Haifa rabbinical court, Rabbi Ben-Dahan said, "Rabbi She'ar Yashuv Hacohen was very sensitive to the dignity of the litigants in the court and dealt a lot in the problems of agunot and those who were refused divorces. He treated every case as if it was the only case."

Ben-Dahan observed, "How symbolic [it is] that the rabbi, who was among the major students of Rav Kook of righteous and holy memory, passed away on the anniversary of his [Rav Kook's] passing."