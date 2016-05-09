Report: Hezbollah and Damascus to move on Quneitra

Syrian army soldiers and Hezbollah terrorists are coordinating the final steps for launching a large-scale joint operation in the Quneitra province near the Golan Heights, according to military sources who talked to Iran's Fars news agency on Monday.

The sources said, "The Syrian army and Hezbollah fighters have been working on a joint plan to end militancy in Southern Syria, particularly near the Golan Heights." They added, "Hezbollah has deployed a large number of its forces at Quneitra passage which has connected the Syrian territories to the occupied Golan."