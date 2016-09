The Nezer David Institute, which publishes the writings of the rabbi Hanazir, and the Ariel Institutions of Jerusalem and Haifa are mourning the passing of Rabbi Eliyahu Yosef She'ar Hacohen, the son of Hanazir.

Institute Manager Harel Cohen said the Chief Ashkenazic Rabbi of Haifa "was known as one who worked a lot during his tenure to bring the secular and religious of Haifa together. During his life he connected all the communities and sectors."