21:07 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16 Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16 Rabbi She'ar Yashuv Hacohen passes away Rabbi Eliyahu Yosef She'ar Yashuv Hacohen passed away on Monday at the age of 89. He was Chief Ashkenazic Rabbi of Haifa and served as president of the city's rabbinical courts from 1975 to 2011. Full story



