Police seek help in finding missing Jerusalem girl

The police are seeking the public's help in finding a 14-year-old girl who answers to the name Rivka Avergil, who was last seen on Saturday, when she left her home in Jerusalem's Ramot neighborhood.

Avergil is described as 1.65m/5'4" tall, thin, with long straight black hair and black eyes. When last seen she was wearing a white shirt with black prints and a short black skirt, and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the national police switchboard (100) or (02) 584 8200.