The Madhhab Committee for the appointment of Druze kadis, headed by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, appointed, Monday, the community's spiritual leader, Sheikh Muafak Tarif, to be president of the Druze Court of Appeals.

Nobody has officially held the office for 23 years. Over the years, Tarif has headed the court, no matter how it has been composed. Shaked said she would continue to work for equal rights for the community.