Don't let slaughterhouse holiday raise meat prices

Member of Knesset Uri Maklev has demanded that Chairman Eitan Cabel of the Knesset Economics Committee convene a session during the Knesset summer recess to deal with the expected shortage of chicken due to the closing of slaughterhouses during the upcoming Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday. Poultry and other meat are in great demand for the Jewish holiday season that starts in a month.

Recalling a shortage of poultry and other meat a few months ago, Maklev wanted to make sure that preventative measures adopted by the committee in response to the resulting price hike are being implemented.