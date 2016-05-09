Easing of restrictions for Eid Al-Adha

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman has approved a number of measures for Palestinian Authority residents during the upcoming Eid Al-Adha Muslim Feast of the Sacrifice. They include coordination of visits by Judea, Samaria and Gaza residents with families within the 1949 Ceasefire Line and prayer on Jerusalem's Temple Mount. PA residents of Judea and Samaria will be able to leave the country via Ben-Gurion International Airport while Gazans may leave via the Allenby Bridge into Jordan.

The easing of restrictions, developed by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, also includes coordination of permits for Muslims from abroad to visit Judea and Samaria. Israeli troops operating in the area have been taught about the holiday.

