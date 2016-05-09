Emergency drive to save Rav Kook House in Jerusalem

An emergency charity drive is taking place through Wednesday evening to save the 85-year-old home of Rabbi Avraham Yitzhak Hacohen Kook, Chief Rabbi of the pre-state Land of Israel. A complex legal battle is underway to save the site from developers of its highly-valued downtown-Jerusalem location.

Three groups of donors have made it possible for every shekel raised during the drive to be worth four shekels. For more information, one can go to the Rav Kook House's internet site or call (02) 623 2560.