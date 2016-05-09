IsraelNationalNews.com

Jerusalem fire under control

Four firefighting companies gained control, Monday evening, over a fire that broke out during the afternoon hours, near Costa Rica Street in Jerusalem's Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood.

One woman suffered lightly from smoke inhalation.



