Four firefighting companies gained control, Monday evening, over a fire that broke out during the afternoon hours, near Costa Rica Street in Jerusalem's Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood.
One woman suffered lightly from smoke inhalation.
|
19:12
Reported
News BriefsElul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16
Jerusalem fire under control
