19:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16 Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16 Jerusalem fire under control Four firefighting companies gained control, Monday evening, over a fire that broke out during the afternoon hours, near Costa Rica Street in Jerusalem's Kiryat Hayovel neighborhood. One woman suffered lightly from smoke inhalation.



