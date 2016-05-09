A traffic light collapsed, Monday evening, at the entrance to eastbound Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, according to Channel 10 Television. No injuries were reported.
Ibn Gabirol was partially closed to those coming from Dizengoff.
Downed traffic light closes Tel Aviv streets
