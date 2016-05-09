PA official nixes Russian report of Abbas OK to meet PM

A senior Palestinian Authority official denied, Monday evening, a Russian report that PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas has agreed to a Russian-mediated meeting in Moscow with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, according to Walla!.

The official said the PA had not received any update on its demands for holding such a meeting. The source stressed the entire PA leadership demands that Israel agree to a building freeze in Jewish communities beyond the 1949 Armistice Line and the fourth phase of security-prisoner releases. Without these steps, there's no sense in holding such a meeting, according to the source, who expressed surprise that the report came from Moscow and not from Ramallah.