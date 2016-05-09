IsraelNationalNews.com

  Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16

Report: Abbas agrees to meet Netanyahu in Moscow

Chairman Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority has agreed to meet Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Moscow with Russian mediation.

That's the word from a senior PA official cited by Russia's Interfax news agency on Monday.



