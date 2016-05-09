Chairman Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority has agreed to meet Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Moscow with Russian mediation.
That's the word from a senior PA official cited by Russia's Interfax news agency on Monday.
05/09/16
Report: Abbas agrees to meet Netanyahu in Moscow
