World Scouts: Troop that lauded terrorist not a member The world's largest scouting organization said, Monday, that an eastern Jerusalem troop which held a training event honoring a man who carried out a fatal attack on an Israeli bus was not affiliated with the movement. Palestinian Media Watch and families of the victims had asked the organization to oust the Palestinian Scout Association because of the honor.



