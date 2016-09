Turkish President Recep Tayyin Erdoğan proposed, Monday, the creation of a no-fly zone for northern Syria to counterparts Barack Obama of the United States and Vladimir Putin of Russia, according to Agence France Presse.

Obama said, earlier, that a meeting with Putin included "productive" discussions on a ceasefire in Syria, after earlier efforts to reach a deal faltered. Putin said there was "some alignment" with the US after the talks.