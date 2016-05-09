Traffic changes because of Tel Aviv building collapse

The police announced a number of traffic changes, Monday afternoon, following the collapse of a parking structure under construction on Habarzel Street in the Ramat Hahayal section of Tel Aviv. Habarzel is closed except for entry to Asouta Hospital.

The right turn from Rokach onto Sheetrit is blocked. The Sheetrit entrances to the underpass and Raoul Wallenberg have been closed. It is only possible to go in the direction of Pinchas Rosen Street and Mivtza Kadesh Street. Hanechoshet and Haarad Streets are closed in both directions.