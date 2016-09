15:41 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16 Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16 Signs of life in Tel Aviv rubble Members of the Magen David Adom emergency service in cooperation with civil and military rescue squads, have made contact with two people who are conscious in the rubble of the parking structure that collapsed in the Ramat Hahayal section of Tel Aviv on Monday.



