Bombs kill 48 in Syria

A string of bomb attacks hit across mostly government-controlled areas of Syria on Monday, killing several dozen people including at least 35 in President Bashar al-Assad's coastal stronghold of Tartus, according to state media cited by Agence France Presse.

At least 48 people died in the multiple blasts, with dozens also wounded in the double bombing outside of Tartus, which is also home to a Russian naval base. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for an attack against a Kurdish security post in Hasakeh, but there were no immediate claims for the other attacks in Tartus, on government-held Homs city and at an army checkpoint on a road outside Damascus.