15:16 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16 Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16 Liberman to London to meet UK, US counterparts Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman is scheduled to travel to London on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he will hold meetings with Michael Fallon, Britain's Secretary of State for Defence, and Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter of the United States.



