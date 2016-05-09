IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
05:14
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16

Rafah crossing opened for 'humanitarian cases'

Four buses transporting Palestinian Arabs designated as “humanitarian cases”, in addition to several ambulances carrying injured and sick people, traveled from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday, as Egyptian authorities opened the Rafah crossing for the second consecutive day, the Ma’an news agency reports.

One of the buses had initially attempted to cross on Saturday but was turned back by Egyptian authorities, and successfully made the journey on Sunday, according to a statement from the border committee of Gaza’s Ministry of Interior.



Last Briefs