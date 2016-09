Mahmoud Balboul, a terrorist prisoner who has been on hunger strike since July 4, was rushed to the intensive care unit at the Assaf Harofeh Hospital on Sunday following serious health complications, the Ma'an news agency reported.

A statement from the Palestinian Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs said Balboul was in a very “severe condition,” as he has lost more than 30 kilograms of his weight and has had difficulty speaking.