Terminal at LA airport temporarily evacuated

A passenger terminal at the Los Angeles International Airport was temporarily evacuated on Sunday after a motorist stopped illegally in a bus lane in front of Terminal 3 and police pulled up behind him, causing panic.

In the commotion, a couple of dozen people rushed past a security checkpoint into the "sterile" screening area, while about 15 others bolted through an emergency exit onto the airfield, police said, according to Reuters.

Authorities quickly rounded up the wayward passengers and moved them back into a public area. The entire terminal was evacuated but deemed secure some 3-1/2 hours later.