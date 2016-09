00:46 Reported News Briefs Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16 Elul 2, 5776 , 05/09/16 Rehovot: Man injured after falling into sewage pit A man was moderately injured on Sunday night after falling into a sewage pit in Rehovot. He was given first aid treatment by United Hatzalah volunteers after being extracted from the pit by firefighters. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.



