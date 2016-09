23:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Criminal gunfire in Natzrat Illit Shots were fired at an apartment building, Sunday evening on Hagefen Street in Natzrat Illit, (Upper Nazareth). No injuries were reported, but light damage was caused to the building. Police are investigating on the basis of the shooting being criminal nature.



