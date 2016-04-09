22:17 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Modest losses for Tel Aviv stocks The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange opened the trading week, Sunday, with modest losses in mixed trading. The TA Composite Index declined .36 percent. Modest gains were reported on the technology indices and the dividend index.



