The gradual return of Israel Railways service to Haifa took longer than expected, Sunday evening.
Passengers on the first train had to be patient after the train hit a wild boar and got stuck, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.
|
21:45
Reported
News BriefsElul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16
1st train to Haifa stuck after striking a boar
