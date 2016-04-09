21:45 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 1st train to Haifa stuck after striking a boar The gradual return of Israel Railways service to Haifa took longer than expected, Sunday evening. Passengers on the first train had to be patient after the train hit a wild boar and got stuck, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.



