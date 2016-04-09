IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
21:45
Reported

News Briefs

  Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16

1st train to Haifa stuck after striking a boar

The gradual return of Israel Railways service to Haifa took longer than expected, Sunday evening.

Passengers on the first train had to be patient after the train hit a wild boar and got stuck, according to Yedioth Ahronoth.



Last Briefs