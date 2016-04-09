Report: IS within kilometers of Israel

Three groups in Syria have united under the Islamic State flag and have been operating against rival Syrian groups in the southern Golan and the area where Syria, Jordan and Israel come together, according to a Sunday-evening report by Channel 2 Television.

IS seeks to strengthen its influence in the area next to Israel by having these groups take over heavy weapons, such as tanks. It applies IS law in the villages next to Israel's Golan border. An IS video does not mention threatening Israel while the group's Syrian rivals are its target.