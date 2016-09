Leaders from the Yesha Council of Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria met, Sunday, with Commander Roni Numa of the Israel Defense Forces Central Command.

The leaders asked General Numa to look into illegal Arab building in the Jordan Valley and other areas, as well as traffic jams near the Judean Arab village of El-Aroub, from which rock attacks are launched at passing vehicles. The also asked him to check the planning and establishment of gas-transmission lines for the area.