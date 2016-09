20:57 Reported News Briefs Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 Elul 1, 5776 , 04/09/16 IAI looks ahead despite loss of satellite Read more



In an interview with Arutz 7, director-general Yossi Weiss of Israel Aerospace Industries expresses optimism that the Israeli satellite industry could emerge from the debacle of the Amos 6 explosion and continue to build the next prototype of the satellite. ► ◄ Last Briefs