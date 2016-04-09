Knesset committee to discuss satellite fire

The Knesset Science and Technology Committee has scheduled an urgent meeting for this week to discuss "the present and future consequences of the destruction of the Israeli Amos 6 satellite".

The satellite was destroyed by a fire on its Florida launching pad, last week. Committee Chairman Uri Maklev said, "This is an incident of dramatic significance in the technological development of Israel, an incident of civil, economic and security consequences. Many details are unclear and need to be supervised independently by the Committee. We will demand clear answers."